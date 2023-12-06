The San Diego Toreros (4-1) will face the Utah State Aggies (5-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM ET and air on MW Network.

Utah State vs. San Diego Game Information

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Great Osobor: 20.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Darius Brown II: 11.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mason Falslev: 11.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Josh Uduje: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ian Martinez: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

San Diego Players to Watch

Utah State vs. San Diego Stat Comparison

Utah State Rank Utah State AVG San Diego AVG San Diego Rank
81st 81.2 Points Scored 73.0 222nd
52nd 62.5 Points Allowed 64.8 82nd
69th 37.5 Rebounds 32.4 232nd
178th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.0 269th
300th 5.7 3pt Made 6.6 244th
15th 19.2 Assists 12.8 210th
167th 11.8 Turnovers 13.4 268th

