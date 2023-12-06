The San Diego Toreros (4-1) will face the Utah State Aggies (5-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM ET and air on MW Network.

Utah State vs. San Diego Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Utah State Players to Watch

Great Osobor: 20.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK

20.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK Darius Brown II: 11.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Mason Falslev: 11.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Josh Uduje: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Ian Martinez: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

San Diego Players to Watch

Utah State vs. San Diego Stat Comparison

Utah State Rank Utah State AVG San Diego AVG San Diego Rank 81st 81.2 Points Scored 73.0 222nd 52nd 62.5 Points Allowed 64.8 82nd 69th 37.5 Rebounds 32.4 232nd 178th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.0 269th 300th 5.7 3pt Made 6.6 244th 15th 19.2 Assists 12.8 210th 167th 11.8 Turnovers 13.4 268th

