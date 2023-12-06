Utah State vs. San Diego December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The San Diego Toreros (4-1) will face the Utah State Aggies (5-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM ET and air on MW Network.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Utah State vs. San Diego Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Utah State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Great Osobor: 20.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Darius Brown II: 11.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mason Falslev: 11.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ian Martinez: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
San Diego Players to Watch
- Osobor: 20.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Brown: 11.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Falslev: 11.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Uduje: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Martinez: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Utah State vs. San Diego Stat Comparison
|Utah State Rank
|Utah State AVG
|San Diego AVG
|San Diego Rank
|81st
|81.2
|Points Scored
|73.0
|222nd
|52nd
|62.5
|Points Allowed
|64.8
|82nd
|69th
|37.5
|Rebounds
|32.4
|232nd
|178th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|269th
|300th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|6.6
|244th
|15th
|19.2
|Assists
|12.8
|210th
|167th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|13.4
|268th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.