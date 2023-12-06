The Utah State Aggies (7-1) host the San Diego Toreros (6-3) after winning four home games in a row. The Aggies are double-digit favorites by 18.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5 points.

Utah State vs. San Diego Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah State -18.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah State vs San Diego Betting Records & Stats

The Aggies' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

San Diego has covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

Utah State's .500 ATS win percentage (3-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than San Diego's .286 mark (2-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Utah State vs. San Diego Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah State 3 50% 80.9 152 65.0 133.7 143.5 San Diego 4 57.1% 71.1 152 68.7 133.7 145.6

Additional Utah State vs San Diego Insights & Trends

The Aggies average 12.2 more points per game (80.9) than the Toreros allow (68.7).

Utah State is 3-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 68.7 points.

The Toreros' 71.1 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 65.0 the Aggies give up.

When it scores more than 65.0 points, San Diego is 2-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Utah State vs. San Diego Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah State 3-3-0 0-0 4-2-0 San Diego 2-5-0 0-0 4-3-0

Utah State vs. San Diego Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah State San Diego 14-2 Home Record 8-9 6-4 Away Record 3-8 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.1 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.