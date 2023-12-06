Will Warren Foegele Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 6?
Can we expect Warren Foegele finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Warren Foegele score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Foegele stats and insights
- Foegele has scored in two of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Foegele has zero points on the power play.
- Foegele averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.4%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Foegele recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|15:13
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|12:53
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Away
|W 4-1
Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
