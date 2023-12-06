The Washington State Cougars (6-1) welcome in the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-5) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Washington State vs. UC Riverside Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Washington State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • Washington State has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Highlanders are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 41st.
  • The 79.3 points per game the Cougars score are 9.1 more points than the Highlanders allow (70.2).
  • Washington State is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.2 points.

UC Riverside Stats Insights

  • UC Riverside has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.3% from the field.
  • The Highlanders are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 106th.
  • The Highlanders' 70.0 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 63.3 the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • UC Riverside is 4-4 when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.

Washington State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Washington State posted 71.1 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 66.1 points per contest.
  • The Cougars gave up 61.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.6 away from home.
  • In home games, Washington State made 2.1 more three-pointers per game (10.3) than away from home (8.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (40.1%) compared to in away games (34.2%).

UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UC Riverside scored 75.7 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged on the road (69.1).
  • The Highlanders allowed fewer points at home (65.9 per game) than on the road (72.3) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, UC Riverside made fewer 3-pointers away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (37.5%) too.

Washington State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Utah Tech W 93-53 Beasley Coliseum
11/27/2023 Eastern Washington W 82-72 Beasley Coliseum
12/2/2023 Portland State W 71-61 Beasley Coliseum
12/6/2023 UC Riverside - Beasley Coliseum
12/10/2023 Grambling - Beasley Coliseum
12/16/2023 Santa Clara - Footprint Center

UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Bethesda (CA) W 109-63 UCR Student Recreation Center
11/30/2023 @ UCLA L 66-65 Pauley Pavilion
12/3/2023 North Dakota W 68-62 UCR Student Recreation Center
12/6/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum
12/16/2023 Cal Baptist - UCR Student Recreation Center
12/21/2023 Idaho - UCR Student Recreation Center

