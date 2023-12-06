The Washington State Cougars (6-1) welcome in the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-5) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Washington State vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Washington State Stats Insights

The Cougars make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Washington State has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 41st.

The 79.3 points per game the Cougars score are 9.1 more points than the Highlanders allow (70.2).

Washington State is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.2 points.

UC Riverside Stats Insights

UC Riverside has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.3% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 106th.

The Highlanders' 70.0 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 63.3 the Cougars allow to opponents.

UC Riverside is 4-4 when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.

Washington State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Washington State posted 71.1 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 66.1 points per contest.

The Cougars gave up 61.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.6 away from home.

In home games, Washington State made 2.1 more three-pointers per game (10.3) than away from home (8.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (40.1%) compared to in away games (34.2%).

UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UC Riverside scored 75.7 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged on the road (69.1).

The Highlanders allowed fewer points at home (65.9 per game) than on the road (72.3) last season.

Beyond the arc, UC Riverside made fewer 3-pointers away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (37.5%) too.

Washington State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Utah Tech W 93-53 Beasley Coliseum 11/27/2023 Eastern Washington W 82-72 Beasley Coliseum 12/2/2023 Portland State W 71-61 Beasley Coliseum 12/6/2023 UC Riverside - Beasley Coliseum 12/10/2023 Grambling - Beasley Coliseum 12/16/2023 Santa Clara - Footprint Center

UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule