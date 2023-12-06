How to Watch Washington State vs. UC Riverside on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington State Cougars (6-1) welcome in the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-5) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Washington State vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Washington State Stats Insights
- The Cougars make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Washington State has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 41st.
- The 79.3 points per game the Cougars score are 9.1 more points than the Highlanders allow (70.2).
- Washington State is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.2 points.
UC Riverside Stats Insights
- UC Riverside has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.3% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 106th.
- The Highlanders' 70.0 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 63.3 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- UC Riverside is 4-4 when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.
Washington State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Washington State posted 71.1 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 66.1 points per contest.
- The Cougars gave up 61.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.6 away from home.
- In home games, Washington State made 2.1 more three-pointers per game (10.3) than away from home (8.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (40.1%) compared to in away games (34.2%).
UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UC Riverside scored 75.7 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged on the road (69.1).
- The Highlanders allowed fewer points at home (65.9 per game) than on the road (72.3) last season.
- Beyond the arc, UC Riverside made fewer 3-pointers away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (37.5%) too.
Washington State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 93-53
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/27/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 82-72
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Portland State
|W 71-61
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Footprint Center
UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|W 109-63
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|11/30/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 66-65
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|North Dakota
|W 68-62
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/21/2023
|Idaho
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
