Washington State vs. UC Riverside: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Washington State Cougars (6-1) will host the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-5) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington State vs. UC Riverside matchup in this article.
Washington State vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Washington State vs. UC Riverside Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington State Moneyline
|UC Riverside Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington State (-13.5)
|135.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Washington State (-14.5)
|135.5
|-1450
|+810
Washington State vs. UC Riverside Betting Trends
- Washington State has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cougars and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of six times this season.
- UC Riverside has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Highlanders' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Washington State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Sportsbooks rate Washington State considerably lower (60th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (27th).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Washington State has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.
