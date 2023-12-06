The Washington State Cougars (6-1) will host the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-5) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington State vs. UC Riverside matchup in this article.

Washington State vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Washington State vs. UC Riverside Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington State Moneyline UC Riverside Moneyline BetMGM Washington State (-13.5) 135.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Washington State (-14.5) 135.5 -1450 +810 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Washington State vs. UC Riverside Betting Trends

Washington State has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cougars and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of six times this season.

UC Riverside has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Highlanders' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Washington State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Sportsbooks rate Washington State considerably lower (60th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (27th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Washington State has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

