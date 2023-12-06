Wednesday's game between the Washington State Cougars (6-1) and UC Riverside Highlanders (4-5) at Beasley Coliseum has a projected final score of 79-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Washington State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Washington State vs. UC Riverside Game Info & Odds

Washington State vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 79, UC Riverside 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Washington State vs. UC Riverside

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington State (-19.1)

Washington State (-19.1) Computer Predicted Total: 138.8

Washington State has gone 2-4-0 against the spread, while UC Riverside's ATS record this season is 3-3-0. The Cougars have a 5-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Highlanders have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Washington State Performance Insights

The Cougars have a +112 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.0 points per game. They're putting up 79.3 points per game to rank 91st in college basketball and are allowing 63.3 per contest to rank 33rd in college basketball.

Washington State is 40th in the nation at 37.6 rebounds per game. That's 11.0 more than the 26.6 its opponents average.

Washington State makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7. It shoots 34.6% from deep while its opponents hit 27.4% from long range.

The Cougars rank 49th in college basketball with 103.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 47th in college basketball defensively with 82.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Washington State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Cougars commit 10.3 per game (66th in college basketball) and force 11.1 (261st in college basketball play).

UC Riverside Performance Insights

The Highlanders put up 70.0 points per game (267th in college basketball) while giving up 70.2 per contest (170th in college basketball). They have a -2 scoring differential.

UC Riverside ranks 116th in college basketball at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.0 more than the 30.8 its opponents average.

UC Riverside knocks down 9.2 three-pointers per game (52nd in college basketball) while shooting 31.1% from deep (258th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.7 per game at 40.6%.

UC Riverside has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 9.4 (29th in college basketball) while forcing 12.0 (193rd in college basketball).

