Washington State vs. UC Riverside December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (3-1) play the UC Riverside Highlanders (2-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.
Washington State vs. UC Riverside Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Washington State Top Players (2022-23)
- Mouhamed Gueye: 14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- TJ Bamba: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Powell: 10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DJ Rodman: 9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jabe Mullins: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Isaac Jones: 15.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Andrej Jakimovski: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Myles Rice: 14.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Oscar Cluff: 9.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Rueben Chinyelu: 6.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
Washington State vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Washington State Rank
|Washington State AVG
|UC Riverside AVG
|UC Riverside Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|72.4
|160th
|52nd
|65.7
|Points Allowed
|69.2
|149th
|163rd
|32.0
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
