The Washington State Cougars (3-1) play the UC Riverside Highlanders (2-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Washington State vs. UC Riverside Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Washington State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Washington State Top Players (2022-23)

Mouhamed Gueye: 14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK TJ Bamba: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Powell: 10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK DJ Rodman: 9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jabe Mullins: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Isaac Jones: 15.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Andrej Jakimovski: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Myles Rice: 14.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Oscar Cluff: 9.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Rueben Chinyelu: 6.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington State vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Washington State Rank Washington State AVG UC Riverside AVG UC Riverside Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 72.4 160th 52nd 65.7 Points Allowed 69.2 149th 163rd 32.0 Rebounds 32.6 117th 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 30th 9.1 3pt Made 8.4 66th 281st 11.8 Assists 13.1 169th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.7 160th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.