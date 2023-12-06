The Washington State Cougars (6-1) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they host the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum as big, 13.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Washington State vs. UC Riverside Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Beasley Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Washington State -13.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington State vs UC Riverside Betting Records & Stats

The Cougars are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

UC Riverside's ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.

UC Riverside has a 3-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 2-4-0 mark of Washington State.

Washington State vs. UC Riverside Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Washington State 5 83.3% 79.3 149.3 63.3 133.5 139.8 UC Riverside 2 33.3% 70.0 149.3 70.2 133.5 134.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Washington State vs UC Riverside Insights & Trends

The Cougars record 9.1 more points per game (79.3) than the Highlanders allow (70.2).

Washington State has a 2-3 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when putting up more than 70.2 points.

The Highlanders average 6.7 more points per game (70.0) than the Cougars allow (63.3).

UC Riverside is 3-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when it scores more than 63.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Washington State vs. UC Riverside Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Washington State 2-4-0 2-2 5-1-0 UC Riverside 3-3-0 1-2 3-3-0

Washington State vs. UC Riverside Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Washington State UC Riverside 10-4 Home Record 9-4 4-7 Away Record 9-7 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-8-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.7 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.