Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers will play the Carolina Hurricanes at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Hyman in the Oilers-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information below.

Zach Hyman vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Oilers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Hyman Season Stats Insights

Hyman's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:38 per game on the ice, is +2.

In Hyman's 21 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 13 of 21 games this season, Hyman has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Hyman has an assist in eight of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Hyman's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

Hyman has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hyman Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 21 Games 3 24 Points 5 12 Goals 4 12 Assists 1

