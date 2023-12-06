Zach Hyman Game Preview: Oilers vs. Hurricanes - December 6
Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers will play the Carolina Hurricanes at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Hyman in the Oilers-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information below.
Zach Hyman vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Hyman Season Stats Insights
- Hyman's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:38 per game on the ice, is +2.
- In Hyman's 21 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- In 13 of 21 games this season, Hyman has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.
- Hyman has an assist in eight of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- Hyman's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.
- Hyman has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Hyman Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- The Hurricanes have given up 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|21
|Games
|3
|24
|Points
|5
|12
|Goals
|4
|12
|Assists
|1
