Can we count on Adam Ruzicka scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames match up against the Carolina Hurricanes at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ruzicka stats and insights

  • In three of 20 games this season, Ruzicka has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
  • Ruzicka has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • Ruzicka's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 83 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ruzicka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 5-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 8:58 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:57 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:54 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:45 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 10:02 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:34 Away L 4-2
11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:33 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:14 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:08 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.