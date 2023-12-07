The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Alex Vlasic find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

Vlasic is yet to score through 22 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

Vlasic has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Predators 1 0 1 25:07 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:21 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:29 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:00 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:25 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

