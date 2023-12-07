In the upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Alexander Barabanov to find the back of the net for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Barabanov stats and insights

Barabanov has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.

Barabanov has no points on the power play.

Barabanov averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 71 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.