Alexander Barabanov and the San Jose Sharks will play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Little Caesars Arena. Looking to bet on Barabanov's props? Here is some information to help you.

Alexander Barabanov vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Barabanov Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Barabanov has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 16:54 on the ice per game.

Barabanov has a goal in one of his eight games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

He has two games with a point this season, but in eight contests Barabanov has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

In one of eight games this season, Barabanov has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Barabanov has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Barabanov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barabanov Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 8 Games 2 2 Points 0 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

