The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Alexander Holtz score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Holtz stats and insights

In seven of 23 games this season, Holtz has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 17.9% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 89 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Holtz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:01 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:24 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 15:48 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 13:09 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:47 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:07 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:39 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:08 Away L 6-3

Devils vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

