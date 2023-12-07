For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Anders Lee a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Lee stats and insights

In five of 24 games this season, Lee has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Lee has scored two goals on the power play.

Lee's shooting percentage is 10.2%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Lee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:48 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:27 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:24 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:19 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:39 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 13:30 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:44 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 11:57 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

