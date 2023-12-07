For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Anders Lee a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Lee stats and insights

  • In five of 24 games this season, Lee has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • Lee has scored two goals on the power play.
  • Lee's shooting percentage is 10.2%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Lee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:48 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:27 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:24 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:19 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:39 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 13:30 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:44 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 11:57 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

