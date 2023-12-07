Anders Lee and the New York Islanders will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Looking to wager on Lee's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anders Lee vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lee Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Lee has averaged 15:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

In five of 24 games this year, Lee has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In eight of 24 games this season, Lee has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In three of 24 games this year, Lee has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Lee goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Lee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lee Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 24 Games 5 8 Points 1 5 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.