Will Andrew Mangiapane Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 7?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Mangiapane stats and insights
- Mangiapane has scored in four of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Mangiapane's shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 83 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.
Mangiapane recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|15:06
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|16:51
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|15:38
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:15
|Home
|W 5-2
Flames vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
