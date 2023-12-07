Andrew Mangiapane and the Calgary Flames will meet the Carolina Hurricanes at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Fancy a wager on Mangiapane in the Flames-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information below.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

Mangiapane's plus-minus this season, in 15:08 per game on the ice, is -1.

Mangiapane has scored a goal in four of 24 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 11 of 24 games this season, Mangiapane has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Mangiapane has an assist in eight of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Mangiapane's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Mangiapane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 83 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 24 Games 2 14 Points 0 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

