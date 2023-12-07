On Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Anthony Beauvillier going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

In one of 24 games so far this season, Beauvillier has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 87 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.7 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

