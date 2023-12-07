On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Anthony Duclair going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

In five of 23 games this season, Duclair has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 14.0% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 71 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:57 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:08 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 2 2 0 18:18 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 5-1

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

