Will Anthony Duclair Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 7?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Anthony Duclair going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Duclair stats and insights
- In five of 23 games this season, Duclair has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 14.0% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 71 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Duclair recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:57
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|17:08
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|18:18
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|W 5-1
Sharks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
