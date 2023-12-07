Anthony Duclair will be among those in action Thursday when his San Jose Sharks meet the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Looking to wager on Duclair's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anthony Duclair vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

Duclair's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:58 per game on the ice, is -7.

In five of 23 games this year, Duclair has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In six of 23 games this season, Duclair has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In four of 23 games this season, Duclair has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Duclair hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Duclair Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 71 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 23 Games 1 10 Points 1 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

