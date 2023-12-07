Can we anticipate Auston Matthews scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Matthews stats and insights

Matthews has scored in eight of 22 games this season, and had multiple goals in five of those games.

He has not scored versus the Senators this season in one game (two shots).

He has five goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 4.3 shots per game, and converts 17.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 65 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Matthews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 23:40 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:43 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:15 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:15 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:18 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:14 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:28 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:03 Home L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.