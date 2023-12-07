Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. Considering a wager on Matthews in the Maple Leafs-Senators game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Auston Matthews vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Matthews Season Stats Insights

Matthews has averaged 21:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Matthews has a goal in eight games this season out of 22 games played, including multiple goals five times.

In 12 of 22 games this season, Matthews has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Matthews has an assist in eight of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Matthews hits the over on his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Matthews having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Matthews Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 65 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 22 Games 5 25 Points 4 16 Goals 0 9 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.