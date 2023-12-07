The Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-1) -- who've lost four in a row -- host the Anaheim Ducks (10-15) on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.

Blackhawks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs Ducks Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks rank 27th in goals against, allowing 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL play.

The Blackhawks' 59 total goals (2.5 per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Blackhawks are 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 24 11 9 20 18 21 41.1% Jason Dickinson 24 8 5 13 10 16 46.2% Philipp Kurashev 18 4 9 13 6 9 50% Nick Foligno 24 4 8 12 9 20 48.1% Ryan Donato 24 4 6 10 11 19 41.1%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks concede 3.5 goals per game (87 in total), 24th in the league.

The Ducks' 68 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 28th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Ducks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 1-9-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 4.3 goals per game (43 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 21 goals over that stretch.

Ducks Key Players