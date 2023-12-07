When the Anaheim Ducks meet the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Thursday (the puck drops at 8:30 PM ET), Frank Vatrano and Connor Bedard should be two of the best players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Blackhawks vs. Ducks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard has totaled 11 goals (0.5 per game) and put up nine assists (0.4 per game), taking 3.1 shots per game and shooting 14.9%. This places him among the leaders for Chicago with 20 total points (0.8 per game).

With 13 total points (0.5 per game), including eight goals and five assists through 24 games, Jason Dickinson is key for Chicago's offense.

This season, Philipp Kurashev has four goals and nine assists, for a season point total of 13.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a record of 2-8-1 in 12 games this season, conceding 40 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 306 saves and an .884 save percentage, 56th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Ducks Players to Watch

Vatrano is one of Anaheim's leading contributors (23 points), via amassed 14 goals and nine assists.

Mason McTavish has picked up 21 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 11 assists.

Ryan Strome has scored three goals and added 14 assists in 24 games for Anaheim.

Lukas Dostal's record is 5-4-0. He has given up 35 goals (4.3 goals against average) and recorded 253 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Ducks Rank Ducks AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 28th 2.72 Goals Scored 2.46 30th 25th 3.48 Goals Allowed 3.67 30th 23rd 29.6 Shots 27.6 30th 24th 31.8 Shots Allowed 32.5 26th 11th 22.22% Power Play % 10.67% 29th 15th 80% Penalty Kill % 74.36% 26th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.