The Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-1) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they play the Anaheim Ducks (10-15) at home on Thursday, December 7 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Blackhawks vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blackhawks (-110) Ducks (-110) 6.5 Ducks (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have not been a moneyline favorite so far this season.

Chicago is yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Blackhawks have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

Chicago's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 10 times.

Blackhawks vs Ducks Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Ducks Rankings

Blackhawks Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 59 (30th) Goals 68 (28th) 88 (27th) Goals Allowed 87 (24th) 8 (29th) Power Play Goals 18 (11th) 20 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (29th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Chicago has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 2-7-1 overall.

Four of Chicago's last 10 contests went over.

The Blackhawks have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under.

During the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have scored 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Blackhawks' 2.5 average goals per game add up to 59 total, which makes them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Blackhawks rank 27th in total goals against, conceding 3.7 goals per game (88 total) in league action.

The team is ranked 31st in goal differential at -29.

