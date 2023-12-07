In the upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Blake Coleman to find the back of the net for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350

Coleman stats and insights

Coleman has scored in six of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Coleman has no points on the power play.

Coleman averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.8%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 83 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.

Coleman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:17 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 15:52 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:52 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:26 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:05 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 15:28 Home W 5-2

Flames vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

