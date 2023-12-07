For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Bo Horvat a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Horvat stats and insights

Horvat has scored in six of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

Horvat has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.

Horvat's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 91 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:06 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:41 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 21:15 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:55 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:38 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:24 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:15 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:16 Away L 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

