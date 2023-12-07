For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Bo Horvat a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180

Horvat stats and insights

  • Horvat has scored in six of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Horvat has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.
  • Horvat's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 91 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:06 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:41 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 21:15 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:55 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:38 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:24 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:15 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:16 Away L 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

