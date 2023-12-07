Bo Horvat and the New York Islanders will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, at UBS Arena. There are prop bets for Horvat available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Bo Horvat vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Horvat Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Horvat has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 18:50 on the ice per game.

Horvat has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 23 games played, including multiple goals once.

Horvat has a point in 14 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points six times.

Horvat has an assist in 10 of 23 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Horvat hits the over on his points over/under is 64.5%, based on the odds.

Horvat has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Horvat Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 23 Games 4 20 Points 7 7 Goals 2 13 Assists 5

