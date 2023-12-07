For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Bobby Brink a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Brink stats and insights

In three of 20 games this season, Brink has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

On the power play, Brink has accumulated two goals and two assists.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 68 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Brink recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:48 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:51 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 4-1 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:54 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:32 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:48 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 5-0

Flyers vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

