Can we expect Brandon Biro finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brandon Biro score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Biro stats and insights

Biro has scored in one of five games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

Biro has zero points on the power play.

Biro's shooting percentage is 100.0%, and he averages 0.3 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 59 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

