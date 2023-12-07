Can we expect Brandon Biro finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brandon Biro score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Biro stats and insights

  • Biro has scored in one of five games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
  • Biro has zero points on the power play.
  • Biro's shooting percentage is 100.0%, and he averages 0.3 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 59 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

