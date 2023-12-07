Will Brandon Biro Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 7?
Can we expect Brandon Biro finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brandon Biro score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Biro stats and insights
- Biro has scored in one of five games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- Biro has zero points on the power play.
- Biro's shooting percentage is 100.0%, and he averages 0.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 59 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.