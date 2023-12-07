Brock Nelson will be among those on the ice Thursday when his New York Islanders face the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena. Fancy a wager on Nelson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Brock Nelson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Nelson Season Stats Insights

Nelson has averaged 17:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

In eight of 24 games this season Nelson has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Nelson has a point in 11 games this season (out of 24), including multiple points seven times.

Nelson has an assist in six of 24 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Nelson's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Nelson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nelson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 91 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 24 Games 5 18 Points 6 10 Goals 5 8 Assists 1

