Brook Lopez and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates face off versus the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 5:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 5, Lopez posted nine points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks in a 146-122 win against the Knicks.

With prop bets available for Lopez, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.2 17.2 Rebounds 6.5 5.0 5.6 Assists -- 1.4 1.9 PRA -- 19.6 24.7 PR -- 18.2 22.8 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.9



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Lopez has made 5.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 12.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Lopez's Bucks average 104.1 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Pacers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 107.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pacers have allowed 125.2 points per game, which is the worst in the league.

The Pacers are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.6 rebounds per game.

The Pacers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 24.9 assists per game.

The Pacers give up 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, best in the league.

Brook Lopez vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2023 29 2 1 0 0 3 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.