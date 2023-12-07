See the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (15-6), which currently has two players listed, as the Bucks prepare for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers (11-8) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 5:00 PM ET.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Bucks claimed a 146-122 victory against the Knicks. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-leading 35 points for the Bucks in the win.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Pat Connaughton SG Out Ankle 5.8 3.5 2 Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Jalen Smith: Out (Knee/Heel)

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

