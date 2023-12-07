How to Watch the Bucks vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) hope to build on a nine-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (11-8) on December 7, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 50% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50.2% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 20th.
- The Bucks average only 2.9 fewer points per game (122.3) than the Pacers give up (125.2).
- Milwaukee is 9-0 when scoring more than 125.2 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Bucks have fared better at home this year, posting 122.5 points per game, compared to 122.1 per game in away games.
- In home games, Milwaukee is giving up 2.5 fewer points per game (117.1) than away from home (119.6).
- When playing at home, the Bucks are draining 0.5 more threes per game (14.7) than on the road (14.2). However, they have a worse three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in road games (38.6%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
|Pat Connaughton
|Out
|Ankle
