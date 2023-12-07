The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) take on the Indiana Pacers (11-8) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks and Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Thursday, December 7

Thursday, December 7 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Bucks topped the Knicks 146-122. With 35 points, Antetokounmpo was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 35 8 10 3 0 1 Damian Lillard 28 3 7 1 1 5 Malik Beasley 18 3 0 0 0 6

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 30.2 points, 5.2 assists and 10.7 boards per game, shooting 61.1% from the field (seventh in NBA).

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 25.6 points, 4.5 boards and 6.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the field and 35.2% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brook Lopez puts up 13.2 points, 5.0 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.7% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis puts up 11.4 points, 6.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Malik Beasley's numbers for the season are 12.1 points, 4.4 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 46.0% from downtown (ninth in league), with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch Antetokounmpo, Haliburton and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 30.9 11.7 6.8 2.0 1.3 0.3 Damian Lillard 26.8 4.7 8.1 1.0 0.2 3.4 Brook Lopez 17.2 5.6 1.9 1.0 2.9 1.9 Malik Beasley 14.1 5.3 1.6 0.9 0.3 3.6 Bobby Portis 9.7 6.9 0.9 0.6 0.6 0.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.