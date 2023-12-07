Can we count on Cal Clutterbuck scoring a goal when the New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Clutterbuck stats and insights

Clutterbuck has scored in three of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Clutterbuck has no points on the power play.

Clutterbuck's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 91 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Clutterbuck recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:17 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:58 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 1 0 13:39 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:00 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:06 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:01 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 12:02 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:31 Away L 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

