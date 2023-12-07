For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Calen Addison a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Addison stats and insights

  • Addison is yet to score through 26 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
  • He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Addison recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:39 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:11 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:44 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:43 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:36 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 15:45 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 17:54 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:47 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-1

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

