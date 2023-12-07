Calen Addison and the San Jose Sharks will meet the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Little Caesars Arena. Looking to bet on Addison's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Calen Addison vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Addison Season Stats Insights

Addison's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:08 per game on the ice, is -8.

Addison has yet to score a goal through 26 games this season.

Addison has a point in nine of 26 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Addison has an assist in nine of 26 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Addison has an implied probability of 37% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Addison has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Addison Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 71 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 26 Games 2 10 Points 0 0 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

