On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Cam Atkinson going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Atkinson stats and insights

In seven of 25 games this season, Atkinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.

Atkinson has picked up three assists on the power play.

He has a 10.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 68 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Atkinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:42 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:00 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:09 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:13 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:47 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:19 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:13 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:46 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:19 Away W 3-1

Flyers vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

