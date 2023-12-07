The Philadelphia Flyers, Cam Atkinson among them, meet the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Thinking about a wager on Atkinson in the Flyers-Coyotes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Cam Atkinson vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Atkinson has averaged 17:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.

Atkinson has scored a goal in seven of 25 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Atkinson has a point in 10 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points three times.

Atkinson has an assist in four of 25 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Atkinson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

Atkinson has an implied probability of 26.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 68 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 25 Games 1 14 Points 0 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

