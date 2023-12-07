When the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Cameron York light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Cameron York score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

York stats and insights

In three of 25 games this season, York has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

York averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.3%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 68 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

York recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:10 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 25:31 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:46 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:08 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:09 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 22:55 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 20:34 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:13 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:54 Away W 3-1

Flyers vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

