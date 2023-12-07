Will Casey Mittelstadt Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 7?
Will Casey Mittelstadt find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres play the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Mittelstadt stats and insights
- In six of 26 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Mittelstadt has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 59 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Mittelstadt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:29
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|24:03
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:51
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|3
|1
|2
|18:22
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|16:56
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|23:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|19:29
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Away
|L 3-2
Sabres vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
