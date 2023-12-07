Will Casey Mittelstadt find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres play the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mittelstadt stats and insights

In six of 26 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Mittelstadt has picked up three assists on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 59 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mittelstadt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:46 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:29 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 24:03 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:51 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 3 1 2 18:22 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:56 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 24:01 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 23:21 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:29 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:58 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.