The Buffalo Sabres, Casey Mittelstadt included, will meet the Boston Bruins on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Mittelstadt's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

Mittelstadt has averaged 18:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Mittelstadt has a goal in six of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 16 of 26 games this year, Mittelstadt has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Mittelstadt has an assist in 13 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Mittelstadt hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Mittelstadt going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 59 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 26 Games 5 22 Points 2 6 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.