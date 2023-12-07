On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Christopher Tanev going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

Tanev has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Tanev has no points on the power play.

He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 83 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:11 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:23 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:46 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:18 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:12 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:38 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:11 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 5-2

Flames vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

