On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils match up against the Seattle Kraken. Is Colin Miller going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Colin Miller score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

Miller is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.

Miller has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 89 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:02 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:22 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:14 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:18 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:36 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:30 Away W 5-2

Devils vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

