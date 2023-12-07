On Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Connor Murphy going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Murphy stats and insights

Murphy is yet to score through 24 games this season.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Murphy has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.7 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Murphy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:29 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:39 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:00 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

