Can we expect Connor Zary finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames clash with the Carolina Hurricanes at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410

Zary stats and insights

Zary has scored in four of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Zary averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.

Zary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:48 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:08 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:05 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:54 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:05 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:14 Away W 7-4 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:07 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 18:18 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:20 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 14:35 Away W 2-1

Flames vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

