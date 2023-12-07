On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs square off with the Ottawa Senators. Is David Kampf going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will David Kampf score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Kampf stats and insights

Kampf has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Kampf has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 5.3% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 65 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Kampf recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:26 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:28 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:30 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:13 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:53 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 14:58 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:37 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:49 Home L 6-3

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

