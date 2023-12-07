Will David Kampf Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 7?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs square off with the Ottawa Senators. Is David Kampf going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will David Kampf score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Kampf stats and insights
- Kampf has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Kampf has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 5.3% of them.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 65 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Kampf recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:26
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|9:28
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|9:30
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|15:13
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|14:58
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:37
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Home
|L 6-3
Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
