On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils match up against the Seattle Kraken. Is Dawson Mercer going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Dawson Mercer score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Mercer stats and insights

Mercer has scored in six of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Mercer's shooting percentage is 15.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 89 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Mercer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:47 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:27 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 19:01 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 19:25 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:11 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:33 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 22:00 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:27 Away L 6-3

Devils vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

