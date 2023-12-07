Will Dawson Mercer Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 7?
On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils match up against the Seattle Kraken. Is Dawson Mercer going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Dawson Mercer score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Mercer stats and insights
- Mercer has scored in six of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
- He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Mercer's shooting percentage is 15.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 89 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Mercer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|16:27
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|19:01
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|19:25
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|22:00
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|18:27
|Away
|L 6-3
Devils vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
